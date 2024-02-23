The Russian Army Fired 287 Times At The Kherson Region Yesterday, Killing One Person

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform reported.

"Over the past day, the enemy carried out 287 attacks, firing 1,716 shells, using artillery, MLRS, mortars, tanks, and UAVs. The enemy fired 27 shells at Kherson city," noted the head of the RMA.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military hit residential areas, a cell tower in the Beryslav district, an archival institution, and port infrastructure in Kherson.

One person was killed and two others were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

As reported, on the evening of February 22, the Russian army shelled Novotyanka in the Kherson region, wounding a 72-year-old man.