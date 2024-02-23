Oom Launches Digital Tech Academy To Empower Learners Through Knowledge

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media Outreach Newswire - 23 February 2024 - OOm, an award-winning digital marketing agency in Singapore with 17 years of experience, proudly announces the launch of the Academy. It is a training centre set to transform individuals and businesses through lifelong learning, providing education tailored for adults.





Group photo at the grand opening of OOm Academy

Establishing Excellence Since 2006



Founded in 2006, OOm has emerged as a trailblazer and is recognised as a Premier Google Partner and Meta Business Partner, standing in the top 3% of Google Partners in Singapore. As one of Singapore's Fastest Growing Companies, the agency has consistently delivered effective digital marketing solutions to businesses of all sizes, ranging from SMEs to MNCs. Now, with the inauguration of the Academy, OOm is set to expand its wealth of expertise with the commitment to lead in adult education, as well as train and equip individuals and businesses with workforce-ready skill sets.



Shaping Tomorrow, Today



The Academy is committed to meeting the escalating demand for lifelong learning by providing individuals and businesses with the knowledge and skills required to excel in the dynamic working world. As an Approved Training Organisation (ATO), OOm offers a range of Workforce Skills Qualifications-certified (WSQ) courses that have been vetted by SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and designed to equip learners with practical, transferable and in-demand skills. Learners can choose OOm with confidence, knowing that they have earned the esteemed status of an ATO after meeting the stringent standards set by SSG.



The team's mission is clear - to train and impart workforce-ready skill sets to individuals and businesses, preparing them for the challenges and opportunities of the future economy.



Elevating Skills With OOm



OOm takes pride in being a trusted agency with a remarkable 17-year legacy. Their expertise is a guarantee that the learning experience will be enriched with insights and knowledge from the forefront of the industry.



The WSQ-certified courses include a comprehensive Generative AI Series , as well as a diverse array of holistic offerings such as the Google Marketing Series and Social Media Marketing Series , crafted to go beyond theoretical concepts. They also immerse learners in real-life case studies that find direct application in the workplace. Tailored for the local market, the content ensures that learners not only understand the concepts but can seamlessly apply them in their workplace, giving them a competitive edge.



“With the Academy, we aim to bridge the gap in digital and tech education and beyond, empowering individuals to stay relevant in the working world. Through practical insights and real-world applications, we position our learners for success, ensuring they thrive in the ever-changing landscape,” shared Ian Cheow, CEO and Co-Founder of OOm.



Empowering Diverse Learners



The courses cater to both individuals and corporations looking to thrive in the digital era, and eligible Singaporeans and Permanent Residents (PRs) can access substantial support with up to 70% funding. Individuals seeking to elevate their existing skill sets or embark on a new career path will find a welcoming space at the Academy. Meticulously crafted courses cater to diverse needs, helping learners acquire the necessary expertise for success in the working world. Furthermore, individuals have the flexibility to leverage their SkillsFuture Credits to offset any remaining course fees.



SMEs striving to stay ahead in the digital age can also benefit from the Academy's tailored corporate training programmes with a subsidy of up to 70% of course fees. Participants acquire valuable insights, knowledge, and practical skills specific to their roles, empowering them to contribute more effectively to the organisation's digital and tech initiatives.



Prime Setting and Amenities at the Academy



The digital marketing training centre is nestled in proximity to Bugis and Bencoolen MRT stations while the state-of-the-art classrooms offer an optimal environment that fosters learning and growth. During classes, learners can also indulge in complimentary breakfast, lunch, and tea breaks to help them remain energised and focused.



“In our learning environment, we cultivate curiosity, nurture creativity, and empower every student. It's not just about education, but about emerging with the knowledge and confidence to make a meaningful impact in a rapidly evolving industry,” said Serena Chen, General Manager of the Academy.







About OOm Academy The Academy is the educational arm of OOm, offering WSQ-certified courses in digital, tech and beyond to individuals and corporations. Grounded in the philosophy of lifelong learning, their courses go beyond conventional education by fostering an environment where individuals are not only equipped with current skills, but are also empowered to embrace continuous learning. Their commitment extends to helping individuals proactively upskill and reskill, ensuring they meet the demands of the present and stay perpetually relevant.



