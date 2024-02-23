BSP Mps From UP Begin Looking For Greener Pastures

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 23 (IANS) The sitting MPs of the Bahujan Samaj Party have started looking for greener pastures for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections after party president Mayawati's repeated assertions that the party would contest the polls on its own.

BSP MPs feel that with BJP-led NDA and Congress led-INDIA bloc, there would be a polarisation of votes between the two formations, leaving little scope for parties that contest independently.

BSP MP Afzal Ansari has already been declared a candidate by the Samajwadi Party from Ghazipur parliamentary seat.

Another MP, Danish Ali, who has been suspended by Mayawati for anti-party activities, is on his way to the Congress and sources said that he was all set to contest Amroha seat on a Congress ticket.

BSP MP Ritesh Pandey is also said to be looking for options outside the BSP.

His father Rakesh Pandey is SP MLA from Jalalpur seat in Ambedkar Nagar while Ritesh is MP from Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha seat.

The BSP MP is likely to seek re-election to the Lok Sabha on a SP ticket.

Talking to IANS, one of the BSP MPs said that the Lok Sabha elections would be contested on a highly polarised note and in such a situation, the idea of contesting alone is not wise.

"Why would someone vote for us if they know that we are neither going to sit in treasury benches and nor in the opposition? The BSP usually benefits in a multi-cornered contest but as things stand now, there will be a straight fight between NDA and INDIA bloc," he said.

In 2019, the BSP had contested the general elections in alliance with the SP and had won 10 seats. However, immediately after the polls, Mayawati snapped ties with the SP.

In the 2022 assembly polls, the BSP could manage to win only one seat, making it almost irrelevant in state politics.