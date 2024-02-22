Khasawneh, Omani Commerce Minister Discuss Investment Opportunities

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Thursday met Omani Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef.

During the meeting, Khasawneh highlighted the historical and "deep-rooted" ties between the two countries and emphasised the importance of building upon the outcomes of His Majesty King Abdullah's recent visit to Oman, where he met with Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik of Oman, to expand cooperation and mutual interests between the two nations.



The Prime Minister commended the efforts of the Jordanian-Omani team assigned to follow up on the results of the Royal visit. Their task is to translate them into agreements in various fields, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Khasawneh also expressed the Kingdom's openness to Omani investment and its keenness to position Jordan as an attractive destination for the Omani Investment Fund.



Talks also covered the legislative and administrative measures taken by the government to regulate the investment environment, including providing incentives to encourage investment, a key driver of economic growth and a central objective of the Economic Modernisation Vision.

Yousef commended Jordan's steadfast positions over the decades and expressed pride in the historical relations between Oman and Jordan, highlighting the mutual commitment to advance relations across various fields.

The Omani minister also hailed the economic measures taken by Jordan in recent years, particularly the launch of the Economic Modernisation Vision, entailing clear objectives and serious steps to attract investment and provide employment opportunities.

Yousef also underscored various commonalities and frameworks for integration that can be leveraged to serve the mutual interests of both countries, noting that his tour in Amman includes visits to major companies and public and private institutions to explore available investment opportunities.

