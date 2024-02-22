Aggreko Powers International Series, The First Sporting Event In Oman To Be Run On Sustainable Energy

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Muscat, Oman: The International Series, which is part of the Asian Tour, is being held in Oman from 22-25 February 2024, and will be powered by sustainable energy technology from Aggreko. This is the first time in Oman that a sporting event will have sustainable power delivery at its heart.

Aggreko will use a mixture of power diesel generators utilizing B20 biodiesel and a hybrid system of solar and battery energy storage to power the event. B20 biofuel is provided in partnership with Wakud.

The International Series 2024 tees off at Muscat's iconic Al Mouj Golf with some of the biggest names in the game, as the International Series Oman returns to the Asian Tour schedule. A number of major players will tee it up in the USD 2 million Oman tournament, the season opener on the 2024 schedule of The International Series, ready to test themselves on the Greg Norman-designed course.

According to Clarence Hiles, Area Sales Manager,Oman, Aggreko:“We are proud to be the official power partner of The International Series in Oman. Sustainability is at the heart of this event which will shine the spotlight on Oman's status as an international sporting location, especially for global golfing tournaments. All temporary energy solutions will be supplied by Aggreko in on-course, broadcast and hospitality areas. Multiple facilities will be run on solar, bio diesel and battery power. This will result in huge reduction in fuel consumption and carbon emissions.”

Aggreko team will be on the ground to ensure a seamless supply of energy as well as to monitor climate control throughout The International Series. The company has a strong history of providing green energy solutions for international golfing tournaments like Ryder Cup, The Open, Hero Dubai Desert Classic and others.