OPPO Establishes AI Center, Announces Arrival Of Generative AI Features On Reno Series

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai, UAE: Leading global technology company OPPO today announced the establishment of the OPPO AI Center. Through dedicated research and development into AI and its applications, the new Center aims to further strengthen OPPO's AI capabilities and explore a broader range of user-centric AI products and features that will enable OPPO to bring users the latest experiences at the forefront of AI.

OPPO AndesBrain (Binhaiwan Bay) IDC:

OPPO has announced that, within the second quarter of 2024, the OPPO Reno11 Series will be equipped with advanced generative AI capabilities, including the innovative OPPO AI Eraser function and more. These advancements mark OPPO's dedication to pioneering the cutting edge of AI and to enhancing the accessibility of AI technology for users worldwide.

“Following feature phones and smartphones, next-gen AI Smartphones will represent the third major transformative stage in the mobile phone industry. In the era of AI Smartphones, both the mobile phone

industry and user experience will witness revolutionary changes,” said Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer of OPPO.“OPPO is dedicated to becoming a contributor and promoter of AI Smartphones. We look forward to working together with our industry partners to jointly drive the innovation of the mobile phone industry and reshape the intelligent experience of mobile phones.”

OPPO outlines four distinctive characteristics of AI Smartphones

In response to the AI Smartphone era, OPPO, based on its forward-looking research and accumulation of knowledge on large models and generative AI technology, defines four major characteristics of AI smartphones:

 AI Smartphones must efficiently utilize computing resources to meet the computational needs of generative AI in the AI era.

 AI Smartphones should be aware of the real world in time through sensors, understanding the complex information of users and the environment.

 AI Smartphones also need to possess powerful self-learning capabilities.

 AI Smartphones will have multimodal content generation abilities, providing users with continuous inspiration and knowledge support.

With these distinctive characteristics, the arrival of AI Smartphones will revolutionize the mobile industry.

Various AI services will be integrated into intelligent agents, enabling users to enjoy services that better meet their individual needs. This new ecosystem will significantly complement and enhance the current app ecosystem. OPPO will provide AI capabilities as well as development platform to support this brand-new ecosystem.

Reno series to include generative AI features OPPO's has released its own large language model, AndesGPT, which comprises as many as 180 billion parameters. Underlying with three major technical characteristics: dialogue enhancement, personalization,and cloud-device collaboration, its capabilities focus on knowledge, memory, tools, and creation. Following their introduction on the new OPPO Find X7 series, OPPO's generative AI features such as intelligent object removal in phots and phone conversation summary have captured the imagination of both end users and the wider technology industry With smartphones and their surrounding ecosystems set to be completely transformed by AI, OPPO is leading the way in the application of the latest AI technologies on smart devices. In line with OPPO's brand mission of“Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World”, OPPO plans to expand its own generative AI capabilities to more product lines and markets. Within the second quarter of 2024, OPPO will roll out an array of generative AI features, including OPPO AI Eraser and more, to its Reno 11 series globally. With constant innovation generated from the OPPO AI center, future generations of OPPO smartphones will enjoy even more exciting AI features.

About OPPO MEA:

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone –“Smiley Face” – in 2008. With a presence in over 60 countries and a dedicated team of 40,000 employees, OPPO strives to enhance lives worldwide.

In 2015, OPPO entered the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region and is now established in more than 13 markets. OPPO adjusted its product line in the MEA region in past few years, launching flagship series like the OPPO Find N3 and introducing the OPPO Reno Series. The company plans to further refine its local product line, offering consumers in the region more premium options.