Borrell Calls On EU Countries To Provide Ammunition To Ukraine - Politico

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has called on EU member states to do everything possible to provide Ukraine with ammunition.

He made the call in a letter, seen by Politico , to EU foreign and defense ministers on Wednesday, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukrainian soldiers are hampered in their fight against the aggressor – because they lack ammunition," Borrell wrote.

He called on countries to support Ukraine by any means possible, including "digging further into your stock, where possible; placing orders by procuring on your own or – preferably – jointly from the European industry; buying ammunition immediately available on the market; or financing Ukrainian industry."

"Together, I believe we can make a difference – for Ukraine and for the security of Europe – but this requires immediate action. Time is of the essence. Doing nothing is not an option," Borrell said.

Borrell also urged EU countries to disclose what they are doing at the bilateral level, where the EU has no oversight.