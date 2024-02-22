Government Plans Indian Mobile Phone Brand, Semiconductor Plants

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 22 (KNN) Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed the government's ambitious plans to develop an Indian mobile phone brand during the launch event of the Indus App store by PhonePe.

Drawing inspiration from the success of large-scale mobile manufacturing in the country, Vaishnaw expressed the government's intent to build the entire handset ecosystem domestically, reported ET.

Vaishnaw stated, "We will work on developing our own Indian handset brand. We will work on creating the entire handset ecosystem in the country.”

The Union Minister emphasised,“Our initial success of having large scale mobile manufacturing has given us very good learning.”

"It has given the industry a lot of confidence. It has given the impetus to the ecosystem partners to come to India. That will be the journey in the next five years," Vaishnaw further added.

Vaishnaw noted the early successes of the India semiconductor mission, citing the construction of the Micron plant as a notable milestone.

He anticipated the imminent approval of 2-3 semiconductor plants, signalling a transition from the design ecosystem to the fabrication and assembly ecosystem.

In alignment with the government's vision, Vaishnaw outlined plans to establish three or four high-volume fabrication plants and achieve leadership in at least one product category within the next five years.

