Toyota And Gideon Enter Strategic Cooperation To Develop New Automated Solutions Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) There is an increasing demand for automation and flexible robotics solutions on the market today.

To address this growing demand, Gideon and Toyota Material Handling Europe (TMHE) are joining forces through strategic cooperation on the development of new automated solutions.

Toyota Material Handling is the largest entity of Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO), the global leader in industrial materials handling.

The European organisation is active in more than 30 countries across Europe, and with the team of over 12,000 employees provides comprehensive portfolio of counterbalances forklift trucks and warehouse equipment to the market.

By implementing Gideon's AI-powered autonomy software stack on Toyota vehicles, the market will get solution to some of the unsolved automation problems through significantly shortened project implementation timelines, focusing primarily on collaborative case picking for retail order fulfilment and autonomous truck unloading and loading.

