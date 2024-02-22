Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CPI Fields Annie Raja In Wayanad, Pannyan Raveendran In TVM To Take On Cong Big Guns

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Kerala has decided to field veteran leader and former state secretary Pannyan Raveendran in Thiruvananthapuram constituency as he has agreed to contest the election.

The final decision will be taken in the state council meeting on February 26.

Meanwhile, in Wayanad, the CPI will field Annie Raja, a member of the National Executive Committee against Congress' Rahul Gandhi. VS Sunilkumar in Thrissur and AIYF leader CA Arunkumar in Mavelikara are also on the candidate list.

The history of Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha is intriguing, as it has switched between the Left and the Congress, with the BJP progressively gaining ground over time. The current member of parliament for three terms in a row, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, is still a recurring character in the political story of the constituency.

It is one of the most focused seats in the state as the 2024 elections draw near, with the city set up for an exciting three-way race between the Left, the BJP, and the Congress.



Earlier reports also stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is considering to field Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, however, the saffron party has not yet confirmed the same.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) will field former health minister KK Shailaja in Vadakara, Minister K Radhakrishnan in Alathur, Thomas Isaac from Pathanamthitta and Elamaram Kareem will contest from Kozhikode. Former Muslim League leader KS Hamza will contest from Ponani as an independent candidate.