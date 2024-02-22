BJP Govt In Arunachal Provided 17,500 Jobs In Last 7-8 Years: CM Khandu

(MENAFN- IANS) Itanagar, Feb 22 (IANS) The BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh has provided 17,500 government jobs in the last 7-8 years and abolished the corrupt practices in providing jobs, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said here on Thursday.

The Arunachal government on Thursday officially handed over appointment letters to 1,256 youths, who had successfully appeared in the Combined Secondary Level Examination-2023 conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) last year.

The Chief Minister symbolically handed over 'offer letters' to 30 new recruits at the event – Rozgar Mela – organised by the state Youth Affairs department.

“Earlier, most of the Group C and D posts were filled by the concerned departments on the recommendations or insistence of political leaders and senior officials. Those who had no connection with the affluent were left high and dry.

“To do away with the corrupt practices and to provide all eligible youth a level-playing field, we created the APSSB and today it is bearing fruits,” Khandu said.

“In the coming years, the infusion of talented individuals into the government workforce will significantly enhance our capacity to deliver services promptly, furthering the welfare of our beloved citizens,” he added.

The Chief Minister informed that more than 1,000 posts have been handed over to the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission for conducting recruitment examinations, but they are lying vacant due to the paper leakage fiasco that surfaced earlier.