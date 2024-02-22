HR TECH MENA Summit all set to celebrate its 10th year in Dubai this week with HR Guru Chester Elton

(MENAFN- Yardstick Marketing Integrated Solutions) 19th February 2024, Dubai, UAE – The countdown begins for the highly anticipated 10th Annual HR TECH MENA Summit, set to unfold on February 20th and 21st at the JW Marriott Hotel Marina in Dubai. This milestone event marks ten years of dedication to transforming businesses through cutting-edge HR technology solutions and shaping the trajectory of the future of work.



This year's summit, led by HR guru Chester Elton, promises a transformative experience for 400+ pre-qualified HR and tech professionals. He has been pronounced ‘Apostle of Appreciation’ by Canada’s Globe and Mail, ‘creative and refreshing’ by the New York Times, ‘an influential voice in workplace trends’, among many other accolades.



He expresses his enthusiasm for the summit, stating, “I’m thrilled to join the HR TECH MENA Summit and connect with leaders sharing innovative ideas. Most importantly, I look forward to gaining fresh insights and sharing how to build and sustain an engaged, enabled, and energized workplace culture--where people believe what they do matters, that they make a difference, and their efforts are recognized and rewarded.”



The keynote speech insists on highlighting humanizing technology in the future of work, where attendees can expect to glean knowledge on turning workplaces into joy zones, building meaningful connections in a working environment, fostering a profound sense of belonging, and making work matter.



The summit features a main stage session on Day 1 dedicated to ‘Decoding Digital Transformation and Leadership in the Future of Work.’ Day 2 introduces two parallel sessions, with Stream 1 focusing on the value of work wellbeing and the 'EX-Factor,' while Stream 2 delving into AI, analytics, and digital transformation.



The event boasts over 40 thought leaders and industry speakers, from top organisations including Dubai Government Human Resources (DGHR), Misk Foundation, Abu Dhabi Customs, Aramco, Coursera, ENOC, FAB and many others. Leading international and regional experts supporting Middle East organisations in their HR transformation such as Qualtrics, The Talent Enterprise, Akrivia HCM, Coursera, Ingentis, mesh.ai, Right Selection amongst others are supporting the summit, contributing to its success as a crucial platform for CHROs and HR leaders in navigating disruptions in the industry effectively.



The event promises an ‘Infinite Leap into the New HR TECHXperience’ with industry thought leaders that are revolutionising work places, opportunities to find the right technology partner, forge lifelong partnerships, hear regional case studies, and gain practical takeaways and actionable applications of how HR technology can support better workplaces!



Over 400 renowned HR and technology thought leaders, subject matter experts, and solution providers will converge to inform, impact, inspire and innovate!







