Food Traceability Market Trends 2024, Leading Companies Share, Size And Forecast Report By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's latest research report, titled“ Food Traceability Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ,” the global food traceability market size reached US$ 20.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 41.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during 2024-2032.

Food traceability is the ability to track and trace the movement of food products throughout the entire supply chain, from production and processing to distribution and retail. It involves documenting and recording key information at various stages of the food production process to ensure transparency, quality control, and, most importantly, the ability to respond swiftly to food safety issues or recalls. Food traceability systems offer several benefits. They enhance food safety by allowing for the quick identification and removal of contaminated or unsafe products from the market. In the event of a foodborne illness outbreak or product recall, traceability systems enable precise identification of affected batches, minimizing the impact on public health. Additionally, food traceability contributes to supply chain visibility and efficiency.



key Players Operating in this Industry:



Bar Code Integrators Inc

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc

Carlisle Technology

Cognex Corporation

FoodLogiQ

Honeywell International Inc

Impinj Inc

International Business Machines Corporation

MASS Group

OPTEL Group

SGS S.A Zebra Technologies Corporation

Food Traceability

Industry Trends:

The increasing focus on food safety, regulatory requirements, technological advancements, and changing consumer preferences for transparent and sustainable food supply chains is driving the global market. Furthermore, the global emphasis on food safety and quality assurance is accelerating the market. Governments and regulatory bodies are implementing stringent traceability standards to safeguard public health, reduce foodborne illnesses, and enhance the overall integrity of the food supply chain.

Besides, consumer's growing interest in the origins of their food and a demand for transparency contribute significantly to the market's expansion. The desire to make informed and ethical food choices has led to increased scrutiny of food supply chains. Traceability solutions allow consumers to access detailed information about the source, production methods, and journey of the products they purchase, fostering trust and loyalty between consumers and food brands.

Market Segmentation :

Breakup by Technology:



RFID/RTLS

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Barcode

Infrared Biometrics

Breakup by Equipment:



PDA with GPS

Thermal Printers

2D and 1D Scanners

Tags and Labels

Sensors Others

Breakup by Application:



Meat and Livestock

Fresh Produce and Seeds

Dairy Products

Beverage Products

Fisheries Others

Breakup by End User:



Food Manufacturers

Warehouse/Pack Farms

Food Retailers

Government Departments Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:





Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

