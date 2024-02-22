Digital English Language Learning Market 2024-2032: Latest Updates, Industry Size, Share, Growth, Forecast

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled“ Digital English Language Learning Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

The global digital English language learning market size reached US$ 6.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the

market to reach US$ 22.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.67% during 2024-2032.

Digital English language learning refers to the use of digital platforms, apps, and online resources to acquire proficiency in the English language. These tools leverage technology to provide interactive lessons, language exercises, and real-time communication opportunities, enabling learners to improve their reading, writing, speaking, and listening skills. The flexibility and accessibility of digital English language learning make it a popular choice for individuals seeking convenient and personalized language education, transcending geographical barriers.

Market Trends:

The global market is driven by the changing landscape of education and communication. In line with this, globalization and the prominence of English as a global language contribute significantly. Individuals, whether for academic, professional, or personal reasons, seek accessible and efficient methods to learn or enhance their English language skills. Digital platforms offer a solution that adapts to diverse learner needs and goals. Furthermore, the rise of online education and the digitalization of traditional classroom settings fuel the demand for digital English language learning. With e-learning becoming a mainstream mode of education, individuals prefer the flexibility of learning English at their own pace and convenience. Besides, advancements in technology, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, play a crucial role. These technologies enable personalized learning experiences, adapting content based on individual progress, strengths, and weaknesses. Interactive features like speech recognition and language immersion contribute to more engaging and effective learning. Additionally, the increasing emphasis on professional development and career opportunities drives the market. English proficiency is often a prerequisite for employment in multinational corporations and industries where English is the primary language of communication. Digital English language learning platforms offer specialized courses catering to professional needs, such as business communication and industry-specific vocabulary. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital learning across various disciplines, including English language learning. With remote work and online education becoming the norm, individuals are turning to digital platforms for language acquisition, making it a resilient and continuously growing market.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the market include:



51Talk English International Inc.

Berlitz Corporation

Busuu (Chegg Inc.)

EF Education First Ltd.

Inlingua International Ltd.

Lingoda GmbH

Pearson plc

Preply Inc.

Rosetta Stone Inc. (IXL Learning Inc.)

Sanako

VIPKid

Voxy Inc. Yabla Inc.

Digital English Language Learning

Market Segmentation:

The market has been categorized based on region, deployment mode, business type, and end user.

Breakup by Deployment Mode:



On-premises Cloud-based

Breakup by Business Type:



Business-to-Business (B2B) Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

Breakup by End User:



Non-academic Learners Academic Learners

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

