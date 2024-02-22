GCC Forage Market Growth, Industry Share, Size, Growth And Forecast Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ GCC Forage Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032 “, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights into the market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The GCC forage market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate

(CAGR) of 4.7%

during 2024-2032.

GCC Forage Market

Overview:

Forage refers to the act of searching for and collecting food, typically in the context of animals seeking natural vegetation for grazing or browsing. It involves the exploration and consumption of various plants, grasses, or shrubs by herbivores, serving as a crucial aspect of their dietary behavior.

In agriculture, forage crops are cultivated specifically for livestock feed, providing essential nutrients for animals such as cattle, sheep, and goats. The practice of foraging is essential in maintaining ecological balance, as it supports the natural feeding behaviors of herbivores and contributes to the health of ecosystems. Additionally, forage plays a key role in sustainable agriculture by optimizing the use of land resources for animal husbandry, ensuring a nutritious and well-rounded diet for livestock.

GCC Forage Market Trends:

The market in GCC is majorly driven by the significant presence of livestock farming across the region. As the region works towards achieving food security, forage crops become vital in providing nutritious feed for animals, particularly in the dairy and meat production sectors. Besides, water scarcity in the GCC region has led to a focus on sustainable agricultural practices. Forage crops that are well-suited to arid conditions and water-efficient cultivation methods gain prominence. This aligns with the region's commitment to resource conservation and environmental sustainability.

Moreover, the burgeoning equine industry in the GCC, driven by interests in equestrian sports and racing, contributes to the demand for specialized forage tailored to the dietary needs of horses. The awareness of the direct impact of high-quality forage on the health and performance of animals supports this market segment. Furthermore, the role of government initiatives and subsidies plays a pivotal role. Policies promoting domestic agriculture, subsidies for forage cultivation, and research programs contribute to the growth of the forage market. Governments in the GCC recognize the importance of a self-sufficient and resilient agricultural sector. Additionally, the increasing awareness of the nutritional benefits of specific forage crops and the demand for organic or non-genetically modified (non-GMO) options influence consumer preferences, further driving the market.

GCC Forage Market Segmentation:

Crop Type Insights:



Cereals

Legumes Grasses

Product Type Insights:



Stored Forage Fresh Forage

Animal Type Insights:



Ruminants

Swine

Poultry Others

Country Insights:



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Bahrain

Kuwait Oman

