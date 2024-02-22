UN: Over $400 Million Needed To Reconstruct Deadly Herat Earthquake Damage

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations Development Programme, the World Bank, the European Union, and the Asian Development Bank have released the findings of a needs assessment after the disaster in Herat province, indicating that $402.9 million is needed for the damages caused by the deadly earthquake in Herat.

In a joint report by these organizations released on Wednesday, February 21st, it is stated that this comprehensive report shows the extent of the disaster, with $217 million in direct physical damages and $78.9 million in remaining damages.

However, this assessment shows that an immediate need of $402.9 million is required for the reconstruction of basic infrastructure in this province.

In the joint report of these organizations, it is stated that the housing sector, which has suffered the most damage, has allocated 41% of the requested budget ($164.4 million) for its reconstruction.

On the other hand, this earthquake damaged 49,578 houses, of which 13,516 were destroyed. Education is the second most affected sector, with 180,000 students and 4,390 teachers currently facing difficulties.

Furthermore, the report of these organizations continues to state that it is noteworthy that the agricultural sector, which is the main source of employment and income in the affected areas, has faced significant setbacks.

It is worth noting that this assessment covers 9 regions with a population of around 2.2 million people. This indicates that more than 275,000 individuals have been affected, including 17,358 pregnant women, 17,146 children, 3,976 households with severe disabilities, 3,207 elderly households, 6,806 female-headed households, 3,176 individuals with chronic illnesses, 147,000 children under the age of 18.



The districts of Herat, Injil, and Zinda Jan have suffered the most damage, and remote areas and vulnerable groups have suffered the most losses.

The series of earthquakes on October 7, 11, and 15 left over 1,500 dead and over 2,600 injured.

