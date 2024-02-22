Azerbaijan, USA To Cooperate On Energy Transition

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
Azerbaijan has identified cooperation areas with the US
laboratory in the implementation of the Energy Transition course, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Parviz
Shahbazov, Azerbaijan Energy Minister, on his official X
account.
"In Denver, we got acquainted with the USA's National Renewable
Energy Laboratory`s (NREL) activities, which contribute to the
scientific and technological process accelerating the energy
transformation. We have determined the fields to cooperate with
NREL on the implementation of the Energy Transition Course in
Azerbaijan.
It is worth noting that Azerbaijan's Energy Minister, Parviz
Shahbazov has participated in the discussions organised by the
Atlantic Council, one of the influential analytical centres
operating in Washington, USA.
The discussions were held in the format of a business lunch
moderated by Landon Derentz, senior director at the Atlantic
Council Global Energy Centre. The Azerbaijani minister highlighted
the strategic role of Azerbaijan, which is located in an important
geopolitical position, in the security of energy supplies to
Europe, especially through the Southern Gas Corridor. The
participants reviewed the policy of Azerbaijan, a host country of
COP29, on accelerating the energy transition at the national and
global levels, decarbonisation, reducing methane emissions, climate
financing, and its course on the development of renewable
energy.
Minister Parviz Shahbazov noted that the state policy of
President Ilham Aliyev prioritising the development of Azerbaijan
as a country of green growth by 2030 gave a powerful impetus to the
transformation of the energy sector.
Moreover, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the United States, Khazar
Ibrahim, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy in the
Bureau of Energy Resources, Laura Lochman, state officials on
energy and climate issues, and representatives of international
energy companies and organisations attended the meeting.
