LIVE UPDATES: 'Inhumane' Situation In Gaza Over 90 Killed In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus addressing a press conference said that Gaza has become a death zone, with the situation continuing to deteriorate after more than four months of Israeli aggression.

Meanwhile the health ministry in Gaza said Thursday that at least 29,410 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory. The ministry statement added that a total of 97 people died in the past 24 hours, while another 69,465 have been wounded since October 7.

Watch this page for more live updates:

[11:30am Doha Time] Gaza's north faces famine, south continues to be bombed

An intense bombing campaign across Rafah city stretched into the early hours of this morning.

In the last 45 minutes, loud explosions could be heard from the northern part of the city. The sound is coming from the systematic demolition of homes.

Overnight, we're looking at attacks in the eastern part, the northern part and even the western part where literally hundreds of thousands of people have been sheltering.

A mosque nearby was destroyed completely, and we are looking at least three to four homes within its vicinity that have been severely damaged.

Another home was targeted and destroyed and five people were killed.

[10:30am Doha Time] Situation in Gaza is 'inhumane': WHO Director-General

Geneva: World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the situation in the Gaza Strip is 'inhumane,' more than four months after the start of the Israeli aggression.

Ghebreyesus added at a press conference in Geneva: "What type of world do we live when people cannot get food and water, and when people who cannot even walk are unable to receive care"

"What type of world do we live in when health workers are at risk of being bombed as they carry out their life saving work and hospitals must close because there is no more power or medicines to help save patients" he continued.

Ghebreyesus considered "the health and humanitarian situation in Gaza is inhumane and continues to deteriorate."

"Gaza has become a death zone. Much of the territory has been destroyed, more than 29,000 people are dead, many more are missing presumed dead and many, many more are injured," he said.

WHO Director-General indicated that "severe malnutrition has shot up dramatically since the war started, from under 1% to more than 15% in some areas."

Ghebreyesus said "we need a ceasefire now!" adding "we need the bombs to stop dropping and we need unfettered humanitarian access. Humanity must prevail."

