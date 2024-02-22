South Korean car manufacturers recall 55K vehicles due to component defects

(MENAFN) In a recent announcement by the South Korean Ministry of Transport, it was revealed that Hyundai Motor Company and Tesla Korea, alongside four other prominent car manufacturers, are gearing up to recall approximately 55,000 vehicles due to identified defects in certain components. According to reports from Yonhap News Agency, the six companies involved in this voluntary recall initiative include Kia Corp., Ford Sales & Service Korea, GS Global Corp., and Bumhan Mobility.



The recall, spanning across a total of 19 different models, will see a combined effort to address issues that have been flagged by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport. These problems range from software glitches to hardware malfunctions, with one notable issue being related to the rear camera software in the leading Tesla Model 5 electrician from Hyundai.



This collaborative effort underscores the commitment of these automakers to ensuring the safety and reliability of their vehicles on South Korean roads. By proactively identifying and rectifying these issues, the companies aim to uphold the highest standards of quality and customer satisfaction. The Ministry's statement highlights the importance of such recalls in maintaining the integrity of the automotive industry and safeguarding consumer trust.

MENAFN22022024000045015682ID1107884718