Turkish BIST 100 ends Wednesday’s session with losses

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Turkey’s benchmark stock index, the Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100, concluded at 9,312.12 points, experiencing a decline of 0.35 percent compared to the previous close. This downturn amounted to a decrease of 32.85 points from Tuesday's trading session’s closing figure of 9,344.97 points.



The total market value of BIST 100 stood at approximately 7.9 trillion Turkish liras, equivalent to around USD256.6 billion, at the close of the market session. The daily trading volume reached 148 billion liras, corresponding to approximately USD4.77 billion.



In addition to the stock market performance, several key market indicators shed light on the economic landscape of Turkey. The price of an ounce of gold was recorded at USD2,034.75, while Brent crude oil was selling for approximately USD82.69 per barrel as of 7:07 PM regional time (1607 GMT).



Regarding currency exchange rates, the US dollar to Turkish lira exchange rate was reported at 31.0011, while the euro to lira exchange rate stood at 33.5352. The British pound traded at 39.0806 liras. These figures offer valuable insights into the prevailing dynamics of Turkey’s financial markets and broader economic conditions, reflecting the fluctuations and trends influencing investor sentiment and economic activity within the country.

