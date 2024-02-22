Ahlan Campaign Fosters Culture Of Oral Health Education

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ahlan Oral Health Campaign 2004 is seeking to establish a culture of robust oral health practices through a multifaceted approach, recognizing the integral link between oral and general health.

The overarching goal is to raise awareness and educate the community on the significance of oral well-being and its impact on overall health.

Dr. Hamad Al Mudahka, Executive Director of Preventive Health at Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), announced that the Ahlan Oral Health Campaign 2024 is set from February 18 to 29, to unfold as a comprehensive initiative.

It will include seven activities across different locations in Qatar over a two-week period and is organized by the Oral Health Promotion and Prevention Department, led by its manager, Dr. Najat Alyafei.

Dr. Al Mudahka added that, as part of the outreach efforts, the campaign will extend its reach to three governmental and private sectors. Mobile Dental Units, along with dentists and hygienists, will be dispatched to these ministries to conduct educational sessions, lectures, and oral screenings for the staff. This direct engagement within governmental institutions aims to raise awareness and promote oral health practices among a wider audience.

“The collaboration with Awsaj Academy adds a valuable dimension to the campaign, as a workshop is planned to educate and engage participants in oral health awareness.