Greece: Thousands Protest In Athens Over 2023 Train Tragedy

(MENAFN- IANS) Athens, Jan 27 (IANS) Roughly 30,000 people gathered outside the Greek parliament on Sunday, demanding justice for the 2023 train collision in Tempi, central Greece, which claimed 57 lives.

The demonstration, organised by an association of victims' families, was supported by opposition parties and labour unions, reports Xinhua news agency.

The families accused the of mishandling the investigation, alleging a "cover-up" of key details. There were claims that died from asphyxiation caused by an explosion rather than injuries from the collision, suggesting the explosion may have been triggered by flammable materials allegedly carried illegally on the freight train involved in the accident.

Protesters held banners declaring, "It was not an accident, but a crime," and painted the victims' names in red on the pavement near the parliament. The slogan "I have no oxygen," reportedly spoken by a victim during the incident, echoed at rallies held in Athens. Similar protests were reported in around 100 Greek cities and a dozen other European locations.

The protest turned violent when groups of hooded youths threw rocks and petrol bombs at police, prompting officers to respond with tear gas. Greek police reported that at least four police officers were injured, and 12 suspects were detained.

Meanwhile, a photographer was injured during the clashes. The Foreign Press Association (FPA) of Greece issued a statement expressing solidarity with the injured journalist and condemning police violence. It called for "an immediate and thorough investigation into these incidents" to "identify the perpetrators and hold them accountable."

The train tragedy has led to criminal charges against rail employees and officials, including the stationmaster on duty at a control centre near the site of the collision. Survivors and families of victims are also pressing for the prosecution of politicians, blaming ministers for safety system deficiencies and accusing them of a "cover-up."