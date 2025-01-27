Tension Prevails Along India-Bangladesh Border After Clash Between Farmers

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, Jan 27 (IANS) Tension prevailed along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura's Unakoti district on Monday after a clash between the farmers of two villages on the border of the countries, officials said.

The BSF and officials separately said the villagers of India and Bangladesh clashed among themselves over the issue of farming in cropland in the border village of Hirachhara in Kailashahar Sub-division on Sunday evening.

According to the officials, two Indian farmers and a Bangladeshi cultivator were in the clash before the BSF intervened in the conflict. Local people said that Indian farmers -- Karim Ali (28) and Zamir Ali (34), both brothers, were severely assaulted with sharp weapons and iron rods by a group of 10-12 Bangladesh nationals. The attack left them critically injured, with Karim sustaining deep wounds on his left hand and back while Zamir suffered head injuries.

Both are currently undergoing medical treatment at the Unakoti District Hospital, where doctors have indicated that Karim's left-hand finger may need an amputation.

The incident occurred when the two brothers, who cultivate betel leaves and paddy on their land near the zero line of the border, had gone for farming activities on Sunday and found significant damage to their crops. They informed the matter to the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel posted in the area.

However, while returning home in the evening, they were threatened not to go to that area again for cultivation and then attacked by Bangladeshi nationals from the Murui Chhara area of Moulvibazar district (Bangladesh).

The attack occurred within Indian territory raising concerns about the safety of the Indian border villagers. Additional troops of the BSF have been deployed in the areas.

Sunday's incident occurred within three weeks after Bangladeshi nationals allegedly attacked BSF personnel at the Maguruli border and attempted to snatch their firearms on January 7.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on January 18 and handed over a letter to him on the construction of a big embankment along the border by Bangladesh.

“The Chief Minister in his letter to the Home Minister, highlighted the potential effect of the Bangladeshi embankment in Unakoti district and possible floods on the Indian side. The Chief Minister has urged the Home Minister to take up the matter with the Bangladesh government to take appropriate steps by the neighbouring country,” an official said.

Seeking the Union government's intervention, the opposition Congress on Saturday organised a demonstration along the India-Bangladesh border areas in northern Tripura's Unakoti district to protest against the construction of the embankment by the neighbouring country along the boundary. According to senior Congress leader and former Minister Birajit Sinha, who has been spearheading a stir against the controversial embankment, the Bangladesh government now unilaterally constructing an embankment on its land may endanger the district town of Kailashahar and border villages during monsoon floods.