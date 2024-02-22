Acrolein Market Size, Global Industry Overview, SWOT Analysis And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled

“Acrolein Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032, ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global

acrolein market

size, share, trends, and growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the acrolein market ?

The global acrolein market size reached US$ 1,139.4 Million in

2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,542.1 Million by

2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of

3.42% during

2024-2032.

Acrolein, classified as an unsaturated aldehyde, is an organic compound characterized by its clear-to-yellowish appearance and highly flammable nature, accompanied by a pungent odor. Its production primarily stems from the oxidation of propylene, a byproduct derived from oil refining and natural gas processing. This compound boasts a wide array of applications, serving as a key component in chemical synthesis, acting as a biocide, and contributing to water treatment procedures. Moreover, it plays a pivotal role in the fabrication of plastics, pharmaceuticals, and agricultural goods. Given its versatility and reactivity, acrolein holds significant importance as a fundamental raw material across various industrial domains, encompassing chemical manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture.

Request for a sample copy of this report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/acrolein-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the acrolein industry?

The growth of the acrolein market is driven by its widespread utilization in the production of acrylic acid, a crucial component in the creation of superabsorbent polymers. These polymers find increasing application in items such as diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products, responding to a rising consumer demand in these sectors. Moreover, acrolein's function as a biocide in water treatment procedures is gaining prominence, particularly with governmental and organizational efforts to meet stringent environmental and water quality standards. Acrolein also plays a role as an intermediate in pharmaceutical manufacturing, further stimulating market expansion. Given the upward trajectory of the global pharmaceutical industry, the demand for acrolein is anticipated to grow in tandem.

Advancements in technology, leading to more efficient production and purification methods, are expected to lower manufacturing costs, thereby enhancing accessibility for various applications. Another significant trend is the increased use of acrolein in agricultural contexts, notably as an herbicide and pesticide. As the global population continues to increase, the demand for food production rises, driving the necessity for effective agricultural chemicals, a demand that acrolein efficiently fulfills. Emerging economies represent a substantial opportunity for the acrolein market, given the rapid industrialization in these regions necessitating the adoption of water treatment chemicals and agricultural inputs. Governmental initiatives aimed at enhancing infrastructure also indirectly contribute to the demand for acrolein, given its use in the construction sector.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:



Propylene Oxidation Method Glycerol Dehydration Method

Breakup by Application:



Glutaraldehyde

Biocides

Pesticide

Methionine

Water Treatment Agent Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:



Hubei Jinghong Chemical Co, Ltd

Hubei Shengling Technology Co. Ltd.

Merck KGaA.

Puyang ShengHuaDe Chemical Co. Ltd.

Wuhan Ruiji Chemical Co. Ltd.

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Wuhan Youji Industries Co. Ltd.

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163