Electricity Tariffs To Be Reduced Significantly

Electricity tariffs will be reduced significantly, and a new proposal is to be submitted in this regard to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said.

The Minister told Parliament the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) was in a position to reduce the tariffs by a bigger margin than originally proposed.

He said the CEB will submit its proposal to the PUCSL for the PUCSL to consider.

Meanwhile, the CEB said that it had deferred maintenance costs in an attempt to reduce tariffs.

The CEB said that only critical maintenance will be carried out this year.

However, the CEB warned that not carrying out a full maintenance had its risks. (Colombo Gazette)