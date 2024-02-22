Hcltech, Intel Foundry Expand Partnership To Boost Global Semiconductor Innovation

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Global technology company HCLTech on Thursday announced that it is expanding its longstanding collaboration with Intel Foundry to co-develop customised silicon solutions for semiconductor manufacturers, system OEMs (original equipment manufacturer) and cloud services providers to enhance foundry services.

This partnership aims to meet rising global demand for semiconductor manufacturing, catering to the diverse silicon needs of clients, by providing them with a robust and inclusive ecosystem for semiconductor sourcing.

"Intel Foundry's advanced technologies and silicon-verified IPs in manufacturing and advanced packaging strengthen our delivery of innovative, accessible and diverse solutions to our mutual clients. This will also give them greater choice and flexibility in semiconductor sourcing," Vijay Guntur, President, Engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech, said in a statement.

According to the company, this partnership combines HCLTech's design expertise with Intel Foundry's advanced technology and manufacturing capabilities to establish a resilient and diversified supply chain.

"We are excited to further strengthen our collaboration with HCLTech to foster a strong and open ecosystem that is approachable and beneficial for all clients needing advanced silicon solutions,” said Rahul Goyal, Vice President and GM, Product & Design Ecosystem Enablement, Intel Foundry.

The company said that this collaboration has grown over the years through shared offerings and joint investments spanning silicon services, hardware engineering, telecom services, servers and storage engineering and more.