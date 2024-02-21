Presidential Candidate Facing Money Laundering Trial

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

On February 29, the plenary session of the Supreme Court (CSJ) will hold the hearing on charges against the presidential candidate and deputy seeking re-election, Zulay Rodríguez, for alleged money laundering, abuse of trust, illicit association to commit a crime and against the administration of justice.

Through an edict released this Wednesday, February 21 at the CSJ secretariat, the parties have been informed of the decision.

The investigation has its origins in a complaint filed by Diana Clemente Cardona, wife of the now-deceased Mexican merchant José Luis Penagos, who in 2009 was detained at the Tocumen International Airport when he was en route to Colombia.

On that occasion, several gold plates were confiscated from Penagos under the argument that they had not been declared and that, according to the authorities, they had traces of methamphetamines.

In 2013, Penagos hired Rodríguez's legal services to claim the seized material, but at the end of the judicial process, he accused her of having appropriated 66 kilos of gold. Rodríguez stated that Penagos never paid her and that the gold was her payment for her professional services