ISW Has Not Observed Confirmation Of Shoigu's Claims About 'Seizure Of Krynky' In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) experts suggest that the Kremlin likely prematurely claimed the Russian seizure of Krynky to reinforce its desired informational effects ahead of the March 2024 presidential election.

The ISW said this in its latest report , according to Ukrinform.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed that Russian forces completely seized Krynky in east (left) bank Kherson region, although available open-source visual evidence and Ukrainian and Russian reporting suggests that Ukrainian forces maintain their limited bridgehead in the area.

“The Kremlin likely prematurely claimed the Russian seizure of Krynky to reinforce its desired informational effects ahead of the March 2024 presidential election,” the report reads.

Shoigu claimed during his briefing with Putin that Russian forces cleared Krynky, although Putin claimed that Russian Airborne Forces (VDV) and“Dnepr” Grouping of Forces Commander Colonel General Mikhail Teplinsky told him that a handful of Ukrainian personnel remained in the settlement.

Shoigu refuted Teplinsky's claim and portrayed Russian efforts to eliminate the bridgehead as a successfully completed effort and praised unspecified VDV elements and the 810th Naval Infantry Brigade as distinguished units for their role in the operation.

ISW experts have not observed any visual evidence of recent notable Russian advances near the limited Ukrainian bridgehead in and near Krynky as of the time of this publication.

The report says that Russia's grand strategic objective of regaining control of Ukraine has remained unchanged in the decade since its illegal intervention in Ukraine began.

“Russia's overarching strategic objective in Ukraine, as first manifested in the 2014 invasion of Crimea and the Donbas, has been and remains the destruction of Ukraine's sovereignty and the re-establishment of a pro-Russian Ukrainian government subservient to Moscow's direction,” the report reads.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces are expanding their bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Ukrainian defenders are holding their positions and taking measures to strengthen and expand the bridgehead. The occupiers are conducting aerial reconnaissance, artillery shelling, and using various types of attack drones.