More Than 400 Subsurface Management Special Licenses Provided In Ukraine In 2023

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last year the Ukrainian State Service for Geology and Mineral Resources provided 465 special licenses for subsurface management operations, which is 58% higher compared to 2022.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian State Service for Geology and Mineral Resources , referring to Head of the Ukrainian State Service for Geology and Mineral Resources Roman Opimakh, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In 2023, the Ukrainian State Service for Geology and Mineral Resources provided 465 special licenses for subsurface management operations, which is 58% higher compared to 2022. The amount of fees hit a record high of UAH 2.4 billion, of which 75% were the revenues received from electronic auctions,” the report states.

According to the performance report, Ukraine's state budget received UAH 1.7 billion from the sale of special licenses, including for the lots listed in 2021-2022 and guarantee deposits.

During the bidding process, the average selling price increased almost threefold.

Sand deposits proved to be the most popular with 22 special licenses sold for UAH 180 million.

The most expensive lot was a special license for andesite production operations within the Kamianytske-2 field, which is situated in the Zakarpattia region. CobaltumResourceExport acquired that lot for UAH 75 million. During bidding, the price increased by 55%.

The highest rise in the initial price was recorded during an auction for the sale of a special license for pebble, gravel, sand and shingle, and sand production operations within the Cherniivska-2 field, which is situated in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. During bidding, the price increased by 4,902% to UAH 27 million. The lot was acquired by Korysna Kopalnia LLC.

A reminder that, on March 7, 2024, the Ukrainian State Service for Geology and Mineral Resources will hold the fourth round of auctions to sell 14 sites with primary kaolin, sand, low-melting clay, marble, granite, amber, drinking groundwater, rotten stone, siliceous chalk and limestone deposits. The total initial value of lots is UAH 71.1 million.