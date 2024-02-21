Marcia Goddard Joins Revhealth As Chief Creative Officer

(MENAFN- PRovoke) MORRISTOWN, NJ-RevHealth has appointed Marcia Goddard as its new chief creative officer.



Goddard was most recently chief creative officer at Fishawack Health, which she helped to rebrand as Avalere Health. Before that, Goddard led McCann Health NJ as president and before that as chief creative officer.



Goddard has led notable initiatives including The Orange Project, which received recognition from Guinness World Records for creating the largest online album of handwritten notes. The initiative aimed to provide support and encouragement to teens struggling with mental health challenges.



“Marcia is a powerhouse of creativity, and her experience delivering above and beyond for clients in highly matrixed environments like Avalere Health and McCann Health will be an asset as we continue to deliver truly integrated, cross-functional teams for our clients and their challenges,” said RevHealth's CEO Ben Beckley.

MENAFN21022024000219011063ID1107882841