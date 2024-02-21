Argentinian President Names Best Player In History Of Football

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Argentine President Javier Miley compared the game of Inter
Miami forward Lionel Messi and Albiceleste legend Diego Maradona,
choosing from them the best player in the history of football, Azernews reports, citing local media.
"Maradona was a wonderful footballer who gave us some
unforgettable moments. But, in my opinion, he was not the best. At
the same time, I think he was unfairly criticized on a human level
because what he did with his life was his business. Your life, your
property.
Messi is the greatest player of all time. There is an article
called "Messi is impossible", which explains why he is the best in
all aspects of the game. He is a phenomenon," AS quoted Miley as
saying.
Javier Miley took over as President of Argentina in December
2023.
MENAFN21022024000195011045ID1107882406
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.