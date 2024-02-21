NSE Partners With Goa Government To Boost IPO Awareness Among Msmes

(MENAFN- KNN India) Panaji, Feb 21 (KNN) In a significant move to enhance the financial acumen of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Goa, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced a partnership with the state government.

This collaboration is aimed at educating MSMEs about the advantages of raising funds through Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) using the NSE's platform.

Under this joint initiative, a series of educational campaigns including seminars, camps, knowledge sessions, roadshows, and workshops will be organised across Goa.

These events are designed to provide comprehensive guidance to local corporates on leveraging the NSE Emerge platform for fundraising purposes and to support them throughout the IPO listing process.

Mauvin Godinho, Minister of Transport, Industries, Panchayat, Protocol, Government of Goa, underscored the benefits of this initiative, stating that listing on the NSE Emerge platform offers MSMEs an alternative avenue for raising investment.

He stated, "Listing on NSE Emerge platform shall provide an alternate source of investment raising opportunity for growing SMEs by accessing public capital along with enhancing goodwill and gaining visibility and credibility."

Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE, highlighted the efficiency and visibility benefits that the NSE Emerge platform offers to SMEs seeking capital.

He emphasised the platform's role in enabling SMEs to tap into the public market efficiently.

The NSE Emerge platform currently hosts 428 companies from diverse sectors, which have collectively raised over Rs 9,050 crore.

The total market capitalisation of these entities stands at approximately Rs 1.25 trillion.

This partnership between the NSE and the Goa government is a strategic step towards fostering a robust ecosystem for MSME growth and financial stability in the region.

(KNN Bureau)