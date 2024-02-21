Amir Chairs First Meeting Of Supreme Council For Economic Affairs And Investment For 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Economic Affairs and Investment, chaired the first meeting of the Council for the year 2024, which was held at the Amiri Diwan, Wednesday morning.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Amir and Deputy Chairman of the Council, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Their Excellencies the members.

The Council reviewed the decisions and recommendations made at the fourth meeting of the Council for the year 2023, and the project follow-up report. The Council also reviewed the report on the progress of the state's economic priorities and took appropriate decisions regarding them.



The Council reviewed the presentations on the workforce plan, Qatarization policies in the private sector, and the investment opportunities plan under the partnership system between the government and private sectors.