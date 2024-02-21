SPOTTED: Ranbir Kapoor To Malaika Arora; Celebs Elevate Style Game

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) From Ranbir Kapoor with his daughter Raha to Malaika Arora; celebs were spotted in their all glamour throughout the city. Let's check out their outfits
Malaika Arora was spotted in a white long dress as she attended Jeh Ali Khan's birthday party
Ranbir was spotted with daughter Raha as they attended the birthday party of Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh Ali Khan
Shamita Shetty looked gracious in a white dress which she paired with a beige crop jacket
Fardeen Khan was spotted in a black hoodie and grey cargo pants at Mumbai airport
Kriti Sanon was spotted in a beige jumpsuit as she left Manish Malhotra's house
Arjun Rampal was spotted at Mumbai airport in a t-shirt and blue denims which he paired with a leather jacket
