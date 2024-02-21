               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
SPOTTED: Ranbir Kapoor To Malaika Arora; Celebs Elevate Style Game


2/21/2024 2:00:30 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) From Ranbir Kapoor with his daughter Raha to Malaika Arora; celebs were spotted in their all glamour throughout the city. Let's check out their outfits



Malaika Arora was spotted in a white long dress as she attended Jeh Ali Khan's birthday party



Ranbir was spotted with daughter Raha as they attended the birthday party of Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh Ali Khan



Shamita Shetty looked gracious in a white dress which she paired with a beige crop jacket



Fardeen Khan was spotted in a black hoodie and grey cargo pants at Mumbai airport



Kriti Sanon was spotted in a beige jumpsuit as she left Manish Malhotra's house



Arjun Rampal was spotted at Mumbai airport in a t-shirt and blue denims which he paired with a leather jacket

