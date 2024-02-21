SPOTTED: Ranbir Kapoor To Malaika Arora; Celebs Elevate Style Game

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) From Ranbir Kapoor with his daughter Raha to Malaika Arora; celebs were spotted in their all glamour throughout the city. Let's check out their outfits

From Ranbir Kapoor with his daughter Raha to Malaika Arora; celebs were spotted in their all glamour throughout the city. Let's check out their outfits

Malaika Arora was spotted in a white long dress as she attended Jeh Ali Khan's birthday party

Ranbir was spotted with daughter Raha as they attended the birthday party of Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh Ali Khan

Shamita Shetty looked gracious in a white dress which she paired with a beige crop jacket

Fardeen Khan was spotted in a black hoodie and grey cargo pants at Mumbai airport

Kriti Sanon was spotted in a beige jumpsuit as she left Manish Malhotra's house

Arjun Rampal was spotted at Mumbai airport in a t-shirt and blue denims which he paired with a leather jacket