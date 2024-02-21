Over 10K-Litre Fake Ghee Packed Under Well-Known Brand Names Seized In Jaipur

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Feb 21 (IANS) Over 10,000 litres of substandard and spurious ghee packaged under the names four well-known brands have been seized from a warehouse under the Vaishwakarma police station area in Jaipur, Additional Director General of Police (Crime), Dinesh MN, said on Wednesday

The ghee was packed and sold in the market with the names and package designs similar to four well-known brands available in the market, the ADGP added.

A joint team from the CID Crime Branch, local police, and the food department raided the warehouse on Tuesday.

During the raid that went on till late in the night, 10,465 liters of fake ghee were seized from the warehouse. The accused operator of the warehouse, Shravan Singh Shekhawat, a resident of Sikar district, has been arrested by the police, Dinesh said.

The raid was conducted following a tip-off about adulterated ghee being packed at the godown under reputed brand names like Krishna, Lotus, Mahan and Amul.

The total seizure included 304 tins of Krishna brand, 230 tins of Lotus brand, 104 tins of Mahan brand and 55 tins of Amul brand, along with 56 packets of Krishna brand.

Krishna brand representative Diwakar Mishra and Lotus brand representative Hemant Jain, who examined the seized ghee, described it as fake.

A case under the relevant sections of IPC, Copyright Act and Trademark Act has been registered at the Vishwakarma police station.

Shekhawat, the accused, had reportedly started the fake ghee business in 2007.

He was earlier arrested arrested by the police, but was released on bail.

In 2013, he started running a grocery shop, which was closed in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. He then rented a warehouse in the Vishwakarma industrial area, purchased poor quality ghee from the traders in Jaipur, and packed them under the names of famous brands to earn handsome profits, the ADGP said.