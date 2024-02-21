Kuwait Exhibition Highlights Diving Professions, Shipbuilding In Past

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- "A Journey Through Time" exhibition launched on Wednesday at Kuwait National Museum, highlighting Kuwaitآ's history and attachment to the sea through archaeological discoveries of different ages from the modern stone age to modern times.

In a statement to KUNA, Acting Assistant Secretary General of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) for Monuments and Museums Mohammad bin Redha said that the exhibition will last two months and its purpose is providing public access to marine archeological discoveries and teaching students about the history of diving professions and shipbuilding.

Bin Redha added that the event contained marine ship models, like Al-Boom ship, and equipment used in diving and voyages that were acquired through exploration missions that ensured studying historic areas in Kuwait like Al-Subiya and Failaka Island.

The exhibition is part of the 29 events organized by NCCALآ's Qurain Cultural Festival which concludes their events on Thursday with a ceremony honoring Sami Al-Ali at Abdulhussain Abdulredhaآ's theater. (end)

