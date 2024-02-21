AGDA signs MoU with Italy’s Luiss Guido Carli University to facilitate students exchange and knowledge sharing

(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 20th February, 2024: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, and Luiss Guido Carli University (LUISS), a leading institution in the realm of Politics and International Studies, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aimed at facilitating the exchange of students, knowledge, and expertise, as well as encouraging cooperation in joint events.



The MoU was signed by Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, AGDA’s Deputy Director-General, and Prof. Giovanni Orsina, Dean of School of Government at Luiss Guido Carli University, in the presence of His Excellency Abdulla Ali Al Subousi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Italy, and a number of senior officials from both sides.



This signing ceremony took place alongside an AI and Cybersecurity course attended by AGDA students in Rome. This partnership with the LUISS Guido Carli University, ranked among the top 15 globally and 2nd in the EU by QS World University Rankings, marks a significant step in AGDA’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and international collaboration.









MENAFN21022024004038001067ID1107879898