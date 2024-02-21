Google pursues legal defense amid antitrust probe in Germany

(MENAFN) In a bid to safeguard its proprietary information, Google, the multinational technology conglomerate, took its case to the German Federal Court on Tuesday. This move comes in response to directives from the German Competition and Antitrust Office, which mandated Google to disclose certain operational practices to two of its competitors. The focus of the investigation revolves around allegations of Google leveraging its dominant market position within the realm of infotainment systems for vehicles.



The antitrust office's inquiry aims to ascertain whether Google has been engaging in anti-competitive behavior within this sector. As part of the investigation, the office intends to share select findings with TomTom, a company specializing in satellite navigation systems, and Sirence, a provider of voice assistance technology. By involving these competitors, the antitrust office seeks to gather insights into potential concerns surrounding market competition.



During proceedings at the court in Karlsruhe, a representative from the Competition and Antitrust Office argued that competitors possess a deeper understanding of the market dynamics and are therefore better equipped to assess the implications of Google's practices. However, Google's legal counsel countered, asserting that the office's demands exceeded reasonable bounds. They argued that TomTom and Sirence do not require granular details to form an informed opinion, advocating instead for a broader overview of the situation.



At present, it remains uncertain whether the court will render a decision regarding Google's plea for protection of its business secrets. The outcome of this legal confrontation holds significant implications not only for Google but also for the broader landscape of competition within the technology sector in Germany.

