Intent Gallery Unveils Chromatic Reflection By Izvor Pende In A Landmark Middle Eastern Debut

Izvor Pende - Parallel Sequence 2023

"Chromatic Reflection" embodies a spectacular journey into the heart of abstract expressionism, showcasing ten oil-on-canvas masterpieces that highlight Pende's exceptional ability to connect with the viewer on a profound level. Through a dynamic use of color and form, Pende's work encourages a dialogue between the subconscious and tangible realms, offering an unparalleled visual and emotional experience.

Izvor Pende's selective exhibition history adds an element of exclusivity to this showcase, presenting a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts and collectors to engage with his visionary creations. His debut in Dubai introduces a fresh perspective to the local art scene and reinforces the city's growing status as a global cultural hub.

Intent Gallery is delighted to host "Chromatic Reflection," a celebration of Izvor Pende's ongoing legacy in abstract art. Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in the depths of creativity and consciousness, exploring the intricate relationship between human emotion and artistic expression.

"Chromatic Reflection" is a beacon for art lovers, signaling a momentous occasion in the world of contemporary art. We invite you to celebrate this monumental exhibition as we welcome Izvor Pende and his mesmerizing works to Dubai.

Exhibition Details:

Duration: 2nd March - 3rd May 2024

Venue: Intent Gallery, Boulevard Heights Building, Tower 2, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd - Downtown Dubai - Dubai

Please visit the Intent Gallery website or contact our press office for further information, including visitor information and exhibition hours.

About Intent Gallery:

Intent Gallery is dedicated to showcasing groundbreaking contemporary art, offering a platform for artists who challenge and inspire. Located in the heart of Dubai, Intent Gallery's passion lies in hosting the finest contemporary and ultra- contemporary artwork, carefully curated to educate patrons about the nuances of the ever-evolving art market.

