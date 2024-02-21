Qatari Newspapers Highlight Kuwait's State Visit To Qatar

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo event by Saud Al-Ajmi

DOHA, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- Headlines of Qatari newspapers highlighted on Wednesday the state visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Qatar on Tuesday.

Qatari Newspaper headlines, editorials, and coverage expressed the great welcome to this visit and the close relations between the two brotherly countries, covering the reception and the long history of Kuwaiti-Qatari relations.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah visited Qatar on a state visit on Tuesday, during which he met with the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. (end)

