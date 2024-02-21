Jordan, Oman, Cyprus Discuss Social Protection Collaborations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 21 (Petra) -- Minister of Social Development, Wafa Bani Mustafa, held separate meetings with Omani Ambassador, Fahad Alojaili, and Cypriot Commissioner for Gender Equality, Josie Christodoulou, to discuss cooperation in social protection.During the meetings, Bani Mustafa presented the ministry's efforts in protecting and caring for various target groups, such as persons with disabilities, orphans, victims of domestic violence, those without family support, and elderly citizens.She praised Oman's new social protection program and the collaboration between the two countries in social development programs, which involves sharing experiences and exchanging expertise.Alojaili emphasized the importance of exchanging experiences, holding visits, and learning about common practices in joint social services.During her meeting with Christodoulou, Bani Mustafa discussed legislative amendments to party and election laws, highlighting women's political participation and training, which will enhance women's participation in political life and empower them in various fields.The minister mentioned that efforts are ongoing in this initiative, and the training of women has covered several topics, including building party identity and capabilities like critical thinking, media appearance, leadership, confidence, political identity, and crisis management and response. She also mentioned the results of Jordan's women's empowerment strategy in the Economic Modernization Vision and emphasized the importance of cooperation in helping women and marketing their products in both countries.The Cypriot Commissioner praised Jordan's efforts in women's empowerment in various areas that have positively impacted their role and status.