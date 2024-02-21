(MENAFN) A recent article by Bloomberg has painted a somber picture of Germany's economic decline, symbolized by the closure of a century-old steel plant in Dusseldorf. As the country grapples with the end of its era as an industrial powerhouse, the imagery of stone-faced workers overseeing the final act at the factory, accompanied by the "flickering of flares and torches" and the "somber tones of a lone horn player," creates an atmosphere reminiscent of the Middle Ages.



While the economic challenges facing Germany are undeniable, the Bloomberg article goes beyond the industrial decline, hinting at a more profound societal shift. The narrative suggests that, as Germany faces the stark realities of its utopian energy plan and contends with the consequences of questionable decisions, the country is undergoing what Swedish essayist Malcom Kyeyune terms a "narrative collapse." This phenomenon, Kyeyune argues, occurs when rapid social and political changes outpace people's ability to adapt, leading to collective manias, social panics, and a resurgence of pseudo-religious revivalist millenarianism.



The article delves into the broader context of Germany's narrative collapse, exploring how the elites are increasingly guided by an atavistic force, marked by the abandonment of reason. This societal malaise, according to Kyeyune, is not unique to Germany but represents a larger trend afflicting the entire Western world. The narrative collapse manifests as a turn toward ritual, superstition, and taboo, signaling a departure from rational discourse and a retreat into cultural and historical echoes.



As Germany grapples with economic challenges, the article suggests that the broader narrative collapse may exacerbate the situation, posing profound implications for the country's future trajectory. The intersection of economic decline and the resurgence of superstition raises questions about the societal response to change, the role of reason in decision-making, and the potential consequences for Germany's social fabric.



