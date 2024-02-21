America vetoes third Gaza ceasefire demand at UN

(MENAFN) In a significant move, the United States has once again exercised its veto power at the United Nations Security Council, blocking a resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The draft, put forward by Algeria, received support from 13 out of the 15 Security Council members, with the United States casting the lone "no" vote, while Britain chose to abstain.



United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield argued that demanding an immediate and unconditional ceasefire without an agreement requiring Hamas to release hostages would not contribute to a "durable peace." This marks the third time the United States has used its veto power to thwart ceasefire proposals, emphasizing its stance on the matter.



Thomas-Greenfield had previously indicated opposition to the new ceasefire effort, expressing concerns that it could jeopardize negotiations between the conflicting parties. The United States delegation has been adamant that any ceasefire agreement should include provisions for the release of all hostages held by Hamas.



The latest draft resolution, while not directly linking the ceasefire to the release of hostages, did call for the unconditional release of individuals captured during Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel in October 7. The Algerian United Nations envoy, Amar Bendjama, framed supporting the resolution as backing the Palestinians' right to life, while opposing it would be seen as an endorsement of the violence and collective punishment inflicted upon them.



The repeated use of the United States veto in the United Nations Security Council underscores the challenges in reaching a consensus on the situation in Gaza and raises questions about the effectiveness of international diplomatic efforts to address the ongoing conflict. The divergent perspectives within the Security Council members highlight the complexities of navigating the path to a sustainable and lasting peace in the region.





