Indonesia Inaugurated Two New Ministers

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JAKARTA, Feb 21 (NNN-ANTARA) – Indonesian President, Joko Widodo, has inaugurated two new ministers in the Indonesia Maju Cabinet, to lead the country for the next eight months.

Inaugurated today, at the State Palace in Jakarta, the two were Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs, Hadi Tjahjanto, as well as, Minister of Agrarian and Spatial Planning Affairs/Head of the National Land Agency, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono.

Tjahjanto, former commander of the Indonesian national army and former minister of agrarian and spatial planning affairs/head of the National Land Agency, replaces Mahfud MD who resigned when he was a vice presidential candidate in the recent general election.

Meanwhile, Harimurti, son of former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and general chairman of the Democratic Party, fills the position left by Tjahjanto.

Starting work in Oct, 2019, the Indonesia Maju Cabinet will end in Oct, this year.– NNN-ANTARA

