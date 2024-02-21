S&P Global announces acquisition of Visible Alpha to boost market intelligence division

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, S&P Global revealed its plans to acquire Visible Alpha, a financial technology provider. Following the acquisition, Visible Alpha will become a part of the S&P Global Market Intelligence division.



The strategic move is intended to enhance the offerings of fundamental investment research capabilities within S&P Global Market Intelligence's Capital IQ Pro platform, as stated in the announcement.



By integrating Visible Alpha's expertise and technology into its Market Intelligence division, S&P Global aims to provide a premium suite of tools and insights for investors. This acquisition underscores S&P Global's commitment to expanding its capabilities and delivering enhanced value to its clients in the financial services industry.



"Visible Alpha has built an incredible reputation with the market and is an ideal fit that will further strengthen the quality of our offering as a leading provider," stated Adam Kansler, the leader of S&P Global Market Intelligence.



"We have followed Visible Alpha's growth and have been impressed with its pace of innovation and the valuable insights it provides to its customers."



According to the statement, Visible Alpha, established in 2015, is a financial technology company specializing in analytics and research reports. It distributes its data through various channels, including a web-based platform.

