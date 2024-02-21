Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's New-Born Baby Akaay Already Has Fake Instagram Accounts

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "No sooner than cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma announced the birth of their son Akaay, users on social media sites began propping up fake accounts for the infant looking to farm eager followers.A user on the social media site Reddit in a post titled 'Instagram flooded with Akaay Kohli accounts within minutes' pointed out the springing up of multiple users masquerading as the newborn's social media account on the post reacted in a range of ways, with some concerned about the privacy of the infant and others joking about username options that would remain once Akaay is officially on social media user wrote: \"Bro's gonna have a hard time then whilst choosing a username xD\"Another countering: \"I think the parents must have secured usernames across multiple platforms before revealing the name.\"Another spoke for all famous toddlers, adding: \"All the star kids are gonna be so annoyed when they can't select a username for themselves in the future\"While one user questioned the free time people have: \"How can people be this jobless?! this is so sad dude\"And another was concerned with the actions: \"This is quite creepy. That baby is barely 5 days old and fans are creating a social media presence for him.\"Welcoming a New Family MemberIndian cricketer Virat Kohli and wife and actress Anushka Sharma announced the arrival of their second child, a baby boy. According to the joint statement put up by the couple on social media platform Instagram, the baby boy was born on February 15, 2024. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli informed that they had named their child Akaay.\"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka\" the note posted on Instagram read Sharma and Virat Kohli had named their elder child, a daughter, Vaamika, which means an epithet of the Goddess Durga, situated on the left side or vam of Shiva. As per available data, Vamika as a name was the least popular among five babies per million in 2010 and was highest shared among 28 babies per million in 2021 Sharma and Virat Kohli have managed to pique interest with yet another interesting name, this time for their son- Akaay and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021. The couple was tight-lipped about their second pregnancy today, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar penned a beautiful note for the couple on X (formerly Twitter): 'Congratulations to Virat and Anushka on the arrival of Akaay!' He called the baby 'a precious addition to the family'.He wrote,“Just like his name lights up the room, may he fill your world with endless joy and laughter. Here's to the adventures and memories you'll cherish forever. Welcome to the world, little champ!\"Virat Kohli had opted out of the ongoing Test series against England, citing personal reasons. India are leading the five-match series 2-1.



