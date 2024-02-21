US Drone Shot Down Near Yemen, Officials Confirm

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A U.S. military Mq-9 drone was shot down near Yemen by militants believed to be backed by Iran, marking the second such incident in recent months. According to Reuters, this development underscores the escalating tensions between the group and U.S. forces, amid a consistent exchange of hostilities.

The Houthis, who have maintained control over most of Yemen for close to a decade, have intensified their offensive with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting both commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait since November, Reuters reported.

Despite retaliatory strikes by U.S. and British forces, these attacks persist, posing a significant challenge to maritime security.

Speaking anonymously, one U.S. official revealed that preliminary data indicated the drone, manufactured by General Atomics, was shot down near Hodeidah, although specifics regarding its location within international airspace remain undisclosed.

Another official corroborated the claim, asserting that the drone fell victim to a Houthi-launched surface-to-air missile in the vicinity of Hodeida. This confirmation aligns with assertions made by the Houthi militants regarding their successful interception of the drone near the port city as reported by Reuters.

This incident echoes a similar occurrence in November, where another Mq-9 drone met a similar fate at the hands of the Houthis, with two additional drones succumbing to their attacks in 2019. Such confrontations underscore the persistent threat posed by the group's advanced weaponry.

The Houthis' recent attack on the Rubymar cargo vessel in the Gulf of Aden has heightened worries about maritime security. Reports suggest the vessel was in danger of sinking, highlighting the Houthis' aggressive tactics and their aim to disrupt international shipping routes. Despite facing backlash from Western nations, the Houthis are unwavering in their pledge to target Israeli-linked ships until they see justice for Palestinians in Gaza.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram