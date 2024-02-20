Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Announces New Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, is appointing new members of its board of directors. According to the announcement, the board will be comprised of Knightscope chair, president and CEO William Santana Li with the addition of three new board members: William G. Billings, Robert A. Mocny and Melvin W. Torrie. The new members succeed departing board members Patricia Howell, Linda Keene Solomon and Patricia L. Watkins.

A finance executive who joined GlobalFoundries (“GF”) in 2021 as its vice president of finance and chief accounting officer, Billings is responsible for overseeing GlobalFoundries global finance and accounting operations; he is also focused on enhancing the company's financial organization at the functional, cultural and strategic levels. He has worked at Airbnb, where he led global operations, and World Fuel Services, where he served as a vice president and global controller.

Mocny brings more than 30 years of experience to his new role as a KSCP board member. He served as an inspector with the Immigration and Naturalization Service (“INS”) before moving to the Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”) where he reached the senior executive service level. Mocny served as deputy director and director of the United States Visitor and Immigrant Status Indicator Technology program, where he oversaw the implementation of the world's largest biometrics program in response to the September 11 terrorist attacks; he also served as chief technology officer at the Federal Protective Service.

A professor at Utah State University and an expert in NASA Space Shuttle payloads, Torrie has extensive experience in autonomous vehicle development, which ultimately led to the spinout of Autonomous Solutions Inc. (“ASI”), a company focused on making driverless vehicles a reality in industries such as agriculture, mining, construction and logistics. Torrie served as ASI CEO and chair, and has been instrumental in piloting robotic development partnerships with some of the largest vehicle manufacturers in the world, including John Deere, Case, New Holland, Ford, Chrysler, Komatsu, Doosan and Toyota.

“Our departing directors have my deepest gratitude for their years of service on our board,” said Knightscope chair, president and CEO William Santana Li in the press release.“With our new directors, our board perfectly aligns with Knightscope's position as a technology leader in public safety with a skill mix comprised of financial acumen, autonomous technology and deep expertise in the federal sector. I'm excited about Knightscope's future and this new chapter aligned with our roadmap to profitable growth.”

