Natasha Choufani: Star Of 'Dekat Al Eabid' Talks About Her Role, Series' Challenges

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Lebanese actress Natasha Choufani, born in Abu Dhabi, has captivated the Arab world with her talent and simplicity. She studied media and theatre and started her acting career in 2011. Besides acting, she also enjoys drawing and writing poetry in English.

Choufani is currently starring in the series“Dekat Al Eabid”, directed by Lassaad Oueslati. She delivers a remarkable performance as she portrays the emotional journey of her character, who loses her mother to the plague. She transforms from a cheerful and innocent girl to a grief-stricken and hardened woman.

Daily News Egypt interviewed Choufani about her role in“Dekat Al Eabid”, the challenges of filming, and other aspects of the series, which we will reveal in the following lines.

What is the series“Dekat Al Eabid” about and what is your role in it?

“Dekat Al Eabid” is a series that tackles the issue of slavery and its effects on society. It is directed by Lassaad Oueslati and produced by MBC. I play the role of Aisha, a young woman who suffers from the loss of her mother and the oppression of her master.

How did you prepare for your role and what challenges did you face?

I prepared for my role by reading the script carefully and researching the history of slavery. I also had many discussions with the director and the other actors to understand the characters and their emotions. The biggest challenge was filming in harsh weather conditions and long hours. We had to endure the cold, the rain, and the mud in remote locations.

How do you feel about the success of the series and the feedback from the audience?

I feel very happy and grateful for the success of the series and the positive feedback from the audience. I think the series is important because it raises awareness about a sensitive topic that still affects many people. I hope that the series will inspire people to fight against injustice and oppression.

How does your work in“Dekat Al Eabid” differ from your previous works?

A: It was the most physically challenging project I have ever done in my ten years of acting. We filmed in very cold areas like“Al-Barouk” and“Nahr Ibrahim”, sometimes on winter nights and under the freezing rain. We spent 14 to 20 hours on the filming site, which was exhausting and difficult.

How hard was it for you to act in English?

It was not easy, but it was not the only challenge. We had to work on a specific dialect besides English because we came from different countries: England, Australia, Spain, Georgia, the Netherlands, and Lebanon. We had to use a dialect that was distinct from British, but also clear and understandable. The result was very beautiful.

How do you view the scale of this project in the regional drama industry?

I think that“Dekat Al Eabid” is the largest project ever in the Middle East. It involved more than 220 actors and 17,000 extras from 8 different nationalities. It was filmed in 104 different locations. I am very proud to be part of this project.

Were you afraid of the difficulty of filming such a huge series at the beginning?

I was curious about how we would manage this huge work, but I was also happy and confident knowing that MBC was behind the production and provided us with all the necessary resources to produce it in the best way.

What was your impression of the script when you read it, and did it change when you filmed it?

The script was amazing, the story was captivating and touching, and the writer Heba Hamada had a great reputation. This was not her first time working on such a huge and influential project.

How was your experience working with director Lassaad Oueslati in“Dekat Al Eabid”?

He is a perfect director in every sense of the word. Even though the scenes were very tiring, we were amazed by the result and forgot all the fatigue. Oueslati has a great eye for detail. He also gives the actor the freedom to explore his space and deliver his best performance.

How would you describe the production after going through the experience?

The production was very professional and overcame all the challenges that might face a work of this magnitude.

Have you finished filming the work?

We still have some scenes to film. I am really enjoying the remaining time we have together on this project.

What is your final word about this great work?

It is a project that I will always cherish in my professional life.

What are your plans and future projects?

I have some projects in the pipeline, but I cannot reveal them yet. I can only say that I will always try to choose roles that challenge me and that have a meaningful message. I want to thank the audience for their support and love, and I promise them to do my best in the upcoming work.