Finance Minister Announces New Customs Facilities For Shipping Agencies To Expedite Goods Release

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Mohamed Maait, Minister of Finance, issued a ministerial decision to amend some provisions of the executive regulations of the Customs Law. The amendments provide new customs facilities for shipping agencies to expedite the release of goods. This is consistent with the state's efforts to turn ports into transit points rather than storage areas.

The Ministry of Finance said in a statement today, Tuesday, that this decision aims to reduce the burdens on importers as much as possible, given the exceptional circumstances caused by global economic challenges that have resulted in higher prices of goods and services and shipping costs.

The ministerial decision allows shipping agencies to submit requests to change the destination of the shipping lists for final imports to dry ports and warehouses and vice versa. This also applies to free zones or special economic zones, as long as the approval of the party that makes and receives the change is obtained, except for registered messages.

The ministerial decision also allows the customs declaration to be modified electronically on the Nafeza platform, instead of canceling the previous customs declaration and entering it manually in the“46 km” book, and registering a new customs declaration in the system to which it is transferred, to facilitate imports. The request to switch from the final release system to the“drop-in” system for the same importer is not considered a change of mind as long as the conditions and rules of this system are fulfilled.